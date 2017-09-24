Bridgehead's Compostable Coffee Pods Can't Go in Green Bin

A local coffee chain will start selling its new compostable coffee pods on Friday, but its customers won't be allowed to dispose of them in their green bins.

CEO Tracey Clark calls Bridgehead's pods "a great made-in-Ontario story," with biodegradable parts developed in the province. They're 95-per-cent coffee in a casing that consists of a paper top, a ring made of degradable bioresin and paper mesh to contain the coffee grounds.

Customers use the pods in coffee machines that dispense single servings. Most coffee pods contain plastic, and in Ottawa they are not recycled. read more >>