Breaking down Airdrie’s New Recycling, Garbage and Organics Program

Confused about the city's new programs? Well no longer should you be faced with the confusion of what goes where when it comes to the city's new programs.

Thanks to a new tool on the City of Airdrie’s website, you can now find out what to do with all that pesky waste you have sitting around your house.

You can go to the City of Airdrie’s website and by entering “Where does it go?” in the search bar, you click on the first link listed.

A page opens up asking you what you want to get rid of, giving Airdrians the option to figure out what to do with their drinking straws, bubble wrap or loose plastics. read more >>