Bradam Group Acquires Inventive Technology Launching Plans to Develop Global Network

Bradam Group LLC announced today that it has completed the acquisition of assets of Elementa Group Inc. including the company's groundbreaking, environmentally friendly Steam Reforming Process (SRP) and has secured patents for the SRP in 24 countries. The Bradam SRP reforms (breaks down) non-recyclable everyday waste by chemical reduction reactions into clean energy without combustion oxidation typical of incineration. Bradam Group is proceeding with the commercialization of the SRP in North America and internationally.

"An environmental and economic game-changer," explains Robert Willes, CTO of Bradam Group, "The Steam Reforming Processchanges the way we dispose of everyday non-recyclable waste by reforming the carbonaceous and organic materials, present in municipal solid waste, industrial waste and bio-solids, into Synthesis gas (Syngas). The Syngas provides fuel for production of electricity and can be easily further refined to produce hydrogen and Generation II 'drop in' diesel and jet fuel."

The innovative technology is a combustion-free chemical reduction process with no oxidation yielding a high quality Btu value syngas, making it a radical departure from competing incineration and combustion processes currently on the market. The process has been rigorously tested and vetted by third party experts at its pilot plant project in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Using this innovative process, 80% of residential and commercial waste that traditionally ends up in landfills can be converted to energy, virtually eliminating CO2 and CH4 (methane) emissions.

In addition to making an incredibly positive environmental impact, a 200,000 ton-per-year Clean Energy Plant will produce enough electricity to supply power to over 20,000 homes while creating hundreds of jobs locally and extending the life of existing landfills.

About Bradam Group LLC

Bradam Group LLC was formed in 2011 to meet the increasing demand for commercially viable technology capable of producing clean energy from organic waste. Bradam's management team has extensive experience in the alternative fuel and green energy sector. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers Florida.