Bracebridge Waste Company Gets Underbid on Portion of District Business

A local waste management service is losing a portion of the District of Muskoka waste collection business.

Progressive Waste Solutions of Bracebridge will no longer be performing bin site services for the district after their contract ends on Nov. 18. The loss was a result of a bid of $1,528,117, $77,528 more than the winning bid submitted by Doug Roe Enterprises, also known as Mid Ontario Disposal Ltd., of Orillia. The winning bidder came in at a cost of $1,450,589. A third tender was received from Miller Waste Systems Inc. at $1,928,092. The tender provides for the collection and transportation of waste and recycling materials from bins at prescribed year round and seasonal access bin sites, depots and waste management facility locations. read more >>