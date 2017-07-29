Bracebridge Company Cuts Costs to Reclaim Curbside Collection in Muskoka

by

A Muskoka company has reclaimed at least one of its former roles after the regional government dismantled a historically bundled solid waste services contract.

The District of Muskoka engineering and public works committee in June awarded Waste Connections of Canada, formerly known as Progressive Waste Solutions, with a seven-year curbside waste collection contract for the region with an option for three one-year extensions.

The roughly $3.9-million contract that covers curbside trash, recyclable and compost collection, starts officially in March, but could be predated to November when the company’s existing contract ends. read more >>

