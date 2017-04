Chilliwack residents may see a blue tag on their recycling.

If so, don't panic — it's just a warning.

The blue information tags are all part of an education campaign about the new curbside recycling rules from City of Chilliwack.

Glass, plastic bags, and styrofoam are three items that cannot be placed in recycling. That means if they are accidentally dropped into a recycling bag or bin now, they're contaminating the whole works. They're "unapproved" materials and must be removed. read more >>