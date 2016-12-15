Biomass Project Gets Government Funds

The Northern Ontario Bioeconomy Strategy is moving forward, after the federal and provincial governments awarded funding to biomass proponents.

The governments jointly awarded $216,792 — matching contributions of $108,396 — to the Biomass North Development Centre and the Union of Ontario Indians to implement the strategy, which was developed in consultation with stakeholders in 2015.

A key part of the implementation will include establishing 13 demonstration facilities across the region to showcase the efficiency and effectiveness of various biomass initiatives. read more >>

