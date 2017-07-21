Binners Offer Back-of-house Service for Waste-collecting and Sorting

You never look forward to the job of sorting your recyclables and taking them to the depot? Why not hire an expert.

Back-of-House Waste Sorting is a pilot project aiming to give binners a stable income. They’re the experts, they’re the ones who’ve been sorting your trash since the time of tinkers.

“Exactly, they do that 12 hours a day, they go through our waste, they’ve seen the evolution of our waste,” Anna Godefroy, co-founder of Binners’ Project, said. “They know what can be recycled, what can be reused.” read more >>

