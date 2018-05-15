Bigbelly inks partnership to market in Europe, Middle East

U.S.-based Bigbelly Inc. and Ireland-based Future Street Ltd. have signed a multimillion dollar investment in sales and marketing programs, business development initiatives, regional event participation, and localized strategic operational supports to develop the Bigbelly business across Europe and the Middle East.

Bigbelly CEO Brian Phillips said the partnership will elevate the worldwide presence of Bigbelly’s smart, cloud-connected waste technology that uses sensors and compacting stations with real-time software.

Winnipeg’s Standing Policy Committee on Innovation recently approved $135,000 for a pilot project to install 15 Bigbelly solar-powered combined unit waste and recycling compactors.

"This partnership will elevate the worldwide presence of the Bigbelly brand and product, and deliver overall smart waste system market visibility and penetration in a number of key international locations,” Phillips said in a statement to media.

Future Street Ltd. is funded by the Beauparc Utility Group, which has revenues of over €400 million, and owns and operates leading utility businesses spanning sectors such as domestic and commercial waste management; renewable energy supply; recycling collection and processing; logistics; green fuels and energy recovery.

Municipalities can learn more by visiting Bigbelly at IFAT this week (May 14-18, 2018) in Munich, Germany.