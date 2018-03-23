BC raises waste discharge fees

For the first time since 2006, British Columbia’s waste discharge fees and annual fees paid for by industry and local government will be increased to fund improved environmental protection and provide better services, the B.C. government has announced.

Announced Mar. 20, The increased fees are expected to generate approximately $2.7 million in revenue annually.

Effective April 1, 2018, the following fees under the Environmental Management Act (EMA) will increase, for the first time since 2006:

Waste discharge permit application and amendment fees;

Annual fees for air, effluent, refuse and storage permits.

“Every dollar of the increased revenue will be reinvested to ensure we are improving services for companies and local governments, while we enhance environmental protection,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in a statement to media. “We believe the new fee structure is fair for sectors that have been paying the same rates for a very long time.”

The additional revenue will improve services and environmental protection by increasing inspection capacity and other compliance and enforcement activities. The fees will also help to speed up the processing of permit applications.

To review the updated amounts for fees, please follow the link and find your relevant category: http://ow.ly/BY2S30j2sWP