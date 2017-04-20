Battery Recycling in Durham next Week

by

Used and unwanted household batteries are being collected during the week of April 17, on residents’ blue box collection day.

Up to 92 per cent of battery components are recyclable. Since 2012, about 145 tonnes of batteries have been diverted from the waste stream by Durham residents.

Residents received two orange labels with their 2016-17 Waste Management Calendar. A label should be affixed to a clear, sealable plastic bag containing the batteries. The bag should be put on top of blue boxes on collection day. read more >>

