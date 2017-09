At least six fires in the past two years at a local electronic recycling plant have prompted action by Barrie Fire and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The Global Electric Electronic Recycling (GEEP) facility on John St. has been shut down for a major investigation.

"It is a concern that we have with the number of fires that have happened at this location," said Barrie Fire Chief William Boyes at a news conference at Station 1 Thursday. read more >>