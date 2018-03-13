B.C.'s Alberni-Clayoquot gets $6M for landfill diversion

British Columbia’s Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) has received $6 million in funding through the federal Gas Tax Fund for its Consolidated Strategic Landfill Diversion Program.

The Consolidated Strategic Landfill Diversion project will greatly improve the Regional District’s environmental impact by managing organics at the Bamfield Transfer Station and by diverting organics from their two landfills and reducing greenhouse gases.

“Because of this partnership with all levels of government, we will be able to take care of our waste more responsibly. It's not something you think about every day, but it's an important step forward for protecting our environment while keeping taxes low,” announced Scott Fraser, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim and B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

The Landfill Gas Management Regulation, under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, offer criteria for landfill gas capture from landfills. Organic diversion within the ACRD is required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the Alberni Valley and West Coast Landfills.

The estimated total cost of the project is $7.4 million.