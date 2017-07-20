Automated Garbage Should Not Be Impediment: Committee

by

The City of St. John’s is still considering details around automated garbage collection, to be introduced in 2018, including how to best to serve individuals unable to manoeuvre the standard-issue curbside bins.

The city is moving away from net-covered garbage, going instead with permanent bins to be picked up directly by the garbage trucks, rather than by city staff.

The exact size of hard-plastic bins to be placed curbside is still being determined, confirmed Coun. Danny Breen, chair of the public works committee. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™