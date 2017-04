Automated garbage collection is coming to Nanaimo.

Nanaimo council agreed in a closed meeting March 27 to automate its garbage collection service for $7.4-million, the city announced Tuesday. The plan will see new garbage trucks, standardized bins for residents and in-house recycling.

It will also mean higher user rates for residents as the city recoups capital costs for the new service, which is anticipated to see its first roll out in central Nanaimo this October. read more >>