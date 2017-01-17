Recycling Program Keeps Cellphones out of the Trash

People are being encouraged to recycle old cellphones at drop box locations across the province.

Officials with the Canadian Wireless Telecommunication Association (CTWA) created the cellphone recycling program called Recycle My Cell in 2009. This is a free program run by the CWTA in conjunction with cellphone carriers and handset manufacturers.

“The goal of the Recycle My Cell program has always been to keep old cellphones out of our landfills,” says Marc Choma, vice-president communications and strategy for the CWTA.

