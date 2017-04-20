As of April 17, Markham Homeowners Can't Dispose of Textiles Curbside

As of Monday, April 17, Markham residents will have to recycle all of your textiles, which principally include clothes and shoes but also other household items, as the city won't pick them up in curbside collection.

Instead, residents must drop off textiles at specified locations around the city.

Those clothes deemed suitable for reuse will be resold through the Salvation Army Thrift Store, as well as Value Village locations. Proceeds from the program will help local food banks, shelters, children's camps and addiction treatment facilities. read more >>