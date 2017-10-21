As a Novel Approach to E-Waste, Two Firms Refurbish and Sell Old Wares on eBay

With technology advancing at a quicker pace, many devices and equipment are becoming outdated sooner than expected. Because of this, the amount of e-waste being generated also is climbing faster.

According to the most recent reports from the US EPA, the country generated 11.7 million tons of e-waste in 2014, while the electronics recycling rate was recorded at 29 percent.

To combat the rapid increase in e-waste, online electronic recycling retailers have found a way to both capture some of this equipment before it hits the landfill and make a profit at the same time.