Armor Equipment Opens New Location in Olathe, Kansas

Armor Equipment and Heil are proud to announce the opening of a new location in Olathe, KS. With this new location, Armor will bring local parts and service support to customers in the Kansas City metro area, Kansas and western Missouri. Armor offers new and used equipment, including the full line of Heil refuse collection vehicles, Parts Central, Curotto Can and Bayne lifters.

“Armor Equipment has been a successful Heil dealer in St. Louis for many years,” said Frank Kennedy, Heil Director of Sales. “With this new location in Olathe, Armor Equipment will extend their superior customer service to the state of Kansas and western Missouri. Heil is proud to support Armor in their expansion. With Armor’s new Olathe facility, Heil’s 39 North American dealers now serve customers from 62 locations.”

Armor Equipment has been in business since 1964 and has a reputation for dealer excellence and customer support. “We are excited to once again have a facility in the Kansas City area, and we look forward to providing parts and service to our many customers in the region,” said Tripp Manheimer, President of Armor Equipment. “We will be able to more effectively increase our market share and solidify our position as a premiere dealer in the Midwest.”

For more information about Armor Equipment, call 800-777- 2766 or visit them on the web at www.armor-equip.com. Additional information about Heil Environmental is available through www.heil.com or (866) 367-4345. To learn more about Parts Central, call (800) 528-5308.