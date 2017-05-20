An Anaerobic Exercise for Halifax's Compost System

Halifax’s biggest university could end up powered by the city’s rotting food scraps.

The municipality is looking for a new and improved composting operation, and the possibility it will include an anaerobic digestion system has industry stakeholders excited.

The municipality’s current compost system is over-capacity and doesn’t comply with the latest guidelines set by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment. The smell wafting off facilities can also be—in the words of regional councillor Stephen Adams— eye-watering. read more >>