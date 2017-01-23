Value of Biogas East Conference & RNG Workshop hosted by The Canadian Biogas Association
March 23 and 24, 2017, Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport 970 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 1J9
We are pleased to promote the 2017 Value of Biogas Conference - Canada’s premiere biogas event. The event is March 23 and 24 at the Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport and hosted by the Canadian Biogas Association. Highlights and value to you include:
- National panel addressing policy drivers and opportunities for the biogas sector
- Experts in policy, finance, science and technology discuss feasibility, innovation and timely issues
- Separate streams for the municipal and agricultural sectors
- Learn from our exhibitors and through networking opportunities throughout the da