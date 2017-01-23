Value of Biogas East Conference & RNG Workshop

Value of Biogas East Conference & RNG Workshop hosted by The Canadian Biogas Association

March 23 and 24, 2017, Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport 970 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 1J9

Don’t miss out - register now!

We are pleased to promote the 2017 Value of Biogas Conference  - Canada’s premiere biogas event. The event is March 23 and 24 at the Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport and hosted by the Canadian Biogas Association. Highlights and value to you include:

  • National panel addressing policy drivers and opportunities for the biogas sector
  • Experts in policy, finance, science and technology discuss feasibility, innovation and timely issues
  • Separate streams for the municipal and agricultural sectors
  • Learn from our exhibitors and through networking opportunities throughout the da

