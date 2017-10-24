All Edmonton Food Waste Diverted to Landfill after Structural Problems Found at Compost Site

Edmonton city councillors are demanding to know why a key composting facility in Edmonton had such structural damage that it had to close suddenly, forcing food waste to be sent to the landfill for the winter.

Engineers discovered structural problems with the roof of the aeration hall in the composting facility, creating safety problems for staff working at the 270,000-square-foot building.

"The roof can't hold a live snow load, that's why we made the decision to suspend processing organics in the processing facility," said Mike Labrecque, branch manager of waste services. read more >>