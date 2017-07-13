Airlines Work to Divert Cabin Waste from Landfill

Each day, airline passengers leave behind half-eaten meals, tossed beverages, empty plastic water bottles and soda cans, napkins, newspapers, discarded packaging and more, presenting a hard-to-manage waste problem for airlines, airports and waste and recycling haulers.

In fact, airlines are on track to produce more than 10 million tons of waste annually by 2030, according to the International Air Transport Association. And in an effort to reduce that number, airlines are ramping up onboard recycling, composting and food donations.

