Airdrie Council Votes Against Use of Clear Bags, Personal Information Disclosures

The City of Airdrie’s council voted unanimously to remove the use of clear bags from their new Waste Management Bylaw Monday night as well as remove the need for personal information disclosure for an increased garbage bag limit.

In front of a standing room crowd, the vote came after hours of back and forth discussion featuring at least a dozen citizens come to voice their concerns over the city’s proposal to have their garbage be placed in clear bags.

Many citizens felt that the city showed a lack of faith by pursuing the clear bag option.

