New paper on food waste measurement by Paul van der Werf

There is a growing conversation about the amount of food waste generated in Canada and other countries, as well as efforts to develop national and local strategies. To date, we have been relying on very general, indirect, order of magnitude estimates, which take old food commodity waste estimate factors and multiply them with food commodities available for consumption. The point is that this involves no actual food waste measurement. This is akin to building the roof of a house before you have built the foundation and the walls.

While this approach identifies that a considerable amount of food is wasted, it does little to help us develop, implement, and measure the effectiveness of food waste reduction interventions. This paper commences a series of papers that argues that these current indirect estimates, beyond their public service in identifying a problem, are of very little use in solving this problem and sets out a path for the improved direct measurement of food waste.

A systematic review of food losses and food waste generation in developed countries by authors Paul van der Werf, BSc (Agr), MSc and Jason A. Gilliland, BA (Hon), MA, MArch, PhD; Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers – Waste and Resource Management DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1680/jwarm.16.00026 is available for free download at http://bit.ly/2qIXIb2.