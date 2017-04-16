'A Lasting Legacy': Welding students build wrought iron recycling bins

First-year welding students from the Georgetown campus of Holland College have been spending a lot of their time getting some hands-on practice in the welding shop lately.

The students have been making three wrought iron recycling bins, one piece of steel at a time.

The unique opportunity was made possible thanks to a $5,000 grant from Canada's 150th Anniversary project funding.

"The recycling bins are quite expensive," explained project coordinator Marlene Bryenton. "We could never afford to buy these already manufactured. I went to Holland College to see if they would be interested in such a project for their students." read more >>