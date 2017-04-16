'A Lasting Legacy': Welding students build wrought iron recycling bins

by

First-year welding students from the Georgetown campus of Holland College have been spending a lot of their time getting some hands-on practice in the welding shop lately.

The students have been making three wrought iron recycling bins, one piece of steel at a time.

The unique opportunity was made possible thanks to a $5,000 grant from Canada's 150th Anniversary project funding.

"The recycling bins are quite expensive," explained project coordinator Marlene Bryenton. "We could never afford to buy these already manufactured. I went to Holland College to see if they would be interested in such a project for their students." read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™