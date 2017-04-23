74 Million Unredeemed Bottles and Cans Cast Shadow on Redemption Centres

An estimated 74 million recyclables went unredeemed last year, putting jobs and the future of the redemption centres in doubt, a spokesperson for operators says.

Robert Cole, president of the Eastern Recyclers Association's New Brunswick chapter, says if those 74 million bottles and cans had been redeemed, consumers would have collected $4 million in refunds.

Cole blamed part of the drop in redemptions on the way the system works in New Brunswick.

Under the "half-back" system, there is a 10 cent deposit when a consumer purchases a can or a bottle. Half that is returned to the consumer, and the government gets the other half.

The half-back approach isn't a great incentive, Cole said, pointing to Alberta, where people get their full deposits back.