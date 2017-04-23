74 Million Unredeemed Bottles and Cans Cast Shadow on Redemption Centres

by

An estimated 74 million recyclables went unredeemed last year, putting jobs and the future of the redemption centres in doubt, a spokesperson for operators says.

Robert Cole, president of the Eastern Recyclers Association's New Brunswick chapter, says if those 74 million bottles and cans had been redeemed, consumers would have collected $4 million in refunds.

Cole blamed part of the drop in redemptions on the way the system works in New Brunswick.

Under the "half-back" system, there is a 10 cent deposit when a consumer purchases a can or a bottle. Half that is returned to the consumer, and the government gets the other half.

The half-back approach isn't a great incentive, Cole said, pointing to Alberta, where people get their full deposits back. read more >>

