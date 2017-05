Canadians are being reminded to stop hanging on to their old, unused cell phones and bring them in for recycling in advance of Earth Day on Saturday.

Nearly two-thirds of Canadians are hoarding their old cell phones, according to a survey released Thursday by the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association.

The survey found that Canadians say they are storing an average on 2.1 phones, even though most (96 per cent) of Canadians support cell phone recycling. read more >>