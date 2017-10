The idea of a green bin program in Windsor-Essex has long been talked about, but never implemented.

That may soon change as the province has introduced a plan to ban organic waste from landfills.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens admits a green bin program has been on his mind since his inaugural speech.

“The issue for us has always been of cost, and it's very, very expensive to move to an organic recycling program” says Dilkens, who estimates a program could cost as much as $15-million. read more >>