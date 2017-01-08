35M Waste to Energy Project for B&W Vølund in Boden, Sweden

by

Danish waste to energy technology firm, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund, a part of US company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.  (NYSE:BW), has been awarded a contract worth approximately $35 million to design, supply and construct a waste to energy boiler for a combined heat and power plant in Boden, Sweden.

Vølund’s customer, Bodens Energi AB (BEAB), is a municipally owned producer and distributor of electricity and heating.

The boiler, featuring a DynaGrate® combustion grate system and with a thermal capacity of 35MW, will be added to BEAB’s existing plant and will supply steam for power generation and district heating. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™