35M Waste to Energy Project for B&W Vølund in Boden, Sweden

Danish waste to energy technology firm, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund, a part of US company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW), has been awarded a contract worth approximately $35 million to design, supply and construct a waste to energy boiler for a combined heat and power plant in Boden, Sweden.

Vølund’s customer, Bodens Energi AB (BEAB), is a municipally owned producer and distributor of electricity and heating.

The boiler, featuring a DynaGrate® combustion grate system and with a thermal capacity of 35MW, will be added to BEAB's existing plant and will supply steam for power generation and district heating.