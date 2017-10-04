20 Large Nova Scotia Companies Will Face Cap-and-trade Regime

The McNeil government has introduced legislation to create a cap-and-trade system in Nova Scotia, but is not yet providing any information on what impact it might have on emission levels or what it might cost industries.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Iain Rankin told reporters at Province House those details will come when his officials create the regulations to accompany the legislation.

"There's a requirement that all provinces have a carbon-pricing system in 2018," he said Friday at a bill briefing. "We intend to meet that commitment. read more >>