The owner of the first curbside recycling company in Pillager works his route on Sunday afternoons.

It’s not that Noah Brogle wouldn’t rather do his pick-ups on weekdays. He can’t. He’s in high school.

“It takes probably six hours total,” says Noah. “Start at about 12:30, finish about 6:00.”

Since launching his company last December, the Pillager High School junior has signed up 75 customers, each paying him $10 a month to haul away their discarded recyclables once a week. read more >>