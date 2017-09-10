“Carbon Negative” Anaerobic Digestion Biogas Upgrading Plant Opened in Italy

Milan, Italy based Tecno Project Industriale has completed a new anaerobic digestion waste treatment plant for the production of biomethane and carbon dioxide.

According to the company, the biogas plant is the first in Italy capable of producing biomethane and carbon dioxide exclusively from the treatment of the organic fraction of municipal solid wastes (OFMSW).

The company, a part of the SIAD Group, said that the biogas upgrading technology breaks down the biogas into its two main components: carbon dioxide (about 40%) and methane (about 60%). read more >>