Gatineau votes in curbside waste limit

Gatineau city council voted this week to provide residents with a new 120-litre solid waste bin that would be the maximum amount of waste allowed curbside as of July 15, 2018.

Any waste beyond that limit is expected to face a fee that has yet to be determined. Currently, there is no waste limit in place.

This week’s decision falls in line with the requirements of the provincial government under the 2016-2020 Residual Materials Management Plan, which states Gatineau must reduce waste to landfill by 45% as of 2020.

“City Council is moving ahead with the first changes proposed in the residual materials management plan adopted in 2016. On the provincial scale, Gatineau ranks well in terms of waste reduction. But to reach our goal of a 45% reduction, we must do more and the participation of all Gatineau residents will be essential,” explained Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, municipal councilor and chair of the Committee on Territorial Development, Housing and the Environment, in a statement translated to English.

According to a Gatineau press release, there has been no significant decrease in the amount of waste produced since the introduction of the collection of compostable materials in 2010. It notes that the participation rate of citizens is stagnating and every year some 17,000 tonnes of compostable materials are being landfilled.

Compostable materials will now be banned in the curbside waste bin, the City said.

Bulky waste and construction residues will also be prohibited in household waste. These materials will no longer be collected during standard waste collection days. The City is instead adding two new special collections that will start October 2018. Each of them will be held four times a year, on the street only. One collection will focus on bulky waste such as mattresses, sofas, plastic or broken furniture, carpets, etc.; the second collection will focus on collection of construction, renovation and demolition residues such as wood, wooden pallets, gypsum, etc.

The new waste collection plan will also halve the frequency of emptying waste containers in multi-unit buildings. It will now take place every two weeks.

Visits are planned this spring to help residents assess their needs: number and volume of bins or containers, location, etc. Awareness tools will also be provided as part of this support, the City said.

OTHER FACTS

The Derichebourg firm collects residual materials on the Gatineau territory since June 1, 2017. The collection contract takes into account the changes planned in the PGMR.

It currently costs $ 129.56 per household, per year, for the residual materials collection service in the residential sector, which is one of the best costs in Quebec for this service.

The City will broadcast an information campaign to all citizens to inform them of upcoming changes.

The 2016-2020 PGMR is available in the gatineau.ca/dtritus.

