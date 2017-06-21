Experience Russia’s latest Mega MRF installer with VR at WasteTech 2017

Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions’ NEW Virtual Reality demo at Stand F2

Meet the company behind the NEW Mega Bollegraaf MRF in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

View the innovative Lubo Anti Wrapping StarScreen® Virtual Reality (VR) Experience from Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions

Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Lubo Systems (also part of the Bollegraaf Group) are participating in WasteTech 2017. Conveying the scale, complexity, innovation and technological detail of Bollegraaf’s exceptional turnkey recycling systems is always a challenge at exhibitions. To resolve this, at WasteTech 2017, the leading global manufacturer will introduce the Bollegraaf VR Experience for the first time.

Through the wonder of VR, visitors to Stand F2 can experience for themselves the specialist equipment for separating MSW, plastics, single stream, construction & demolition and industrial waste that has underlined Bollegraaf as a market leader. Also launching at WasteTech 2017 is Bollegraaf’s VR iOS and Android App for everyone who wants to experience the fantastic installation at home. You can download the app here: https://www.bollegraaf.com/bollegraaf-group/vr-experience

Mega Bollegraaf MRF in Russia

WasteTech 2017 is the first exhibition in Russia attended by Bollegraaf since announcing its involvement in building a mega Municipal Solid Waste installation in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia for the MAG Group.

The state-of- the-art installation will be capable of sorting 60 tons of MSW material per hour, will feature the latest and most advanced technologies and is designed for 24 hour operation. The mega installation will benefit the regional environment due to high-quality and efficient extraction of the maximum quantity of useful fractions from waste.

WasteTech 2017 provides the opportunity for Bollegraaf to present itself to Russia while working together with an outstanding Russian company on one of the most advanced installations in the country. Following extensive global research, the MAG Group chose a recycling solution from Bollegraaf, taking into account the company’s expertise in designing, manufacturing and installing turnkey sorting systems around the world.

Manufacture of the first part of the installation will begin this summer and the second part is expected to be finished in 2018.

Lubo Anti Wrapping StarScreen®: low energy, low maintenance

Visitors to WasteTech 2017 will be able to see Bollegraaf’s innovative Lubo Anti Wrapping StarScreen®. This machine solves the common problem of wrapping of materials and sausage formation by its ‘aggressive agitation’ system, which prevents small waste fractions from sticking to larger ones. Obstructive sausage formation is prevented because the large fractions are not spun around as they would be in a drum separator.

The design and engineering of the Lubo Anti Wrapping StarScreen® ensures a low cost per ton of waste, with low energy consumption and it requires little maintenance. The machine has no need for conveyors and is easy to operate thanks to the Lubo Quick Connect System, which makes it possible to change the shafts in next to no time.

About Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions

Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions has been the world leader in separation and recycling technology for over 50 years, designing and building systems and equipment for the recycling industry since 1961. The company is renowned for its innovative and reliable turnkey recycling solutions, as well as the highest quality products.

The company has designed, manufactured and installed over 3,500 material recovery facilities. Leading the industry in innovative material separation technology, Bollegraaf is recognised for its superior engineering, equipment innovation and durability.

Bollegraaf invests heavily in research and development. It utilises the latest production equipment and facilities to ensure its customers get the highest quality machines with the highest return on investment and lowest operating costs.

Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions is the trade name of Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery and Lubo Systems B.V. Established in the Netherlands, the company has offices in Germany, France, Poland and the United Kingdom. With a worldwide coverage of vendors, service engineers and sales agents, Bollegraaf is also part a large dealer organisation that covers the USA and Canada. For more information on exceptional turnkey recycling solutions and technology, please visit www.bollegraaf.com