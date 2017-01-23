World Efficiency Solutions

The first international meeting for the low carbon and resource efficient economy, World Efficiency is coming back in a few months.

During three days, this event gathers governments, businesses and civil society stakeholders commited towards a resource-efficient and climate-friendly economy. 10,000 visitors are expected to discuss together with the professionals and learn about the deployment of solutions in all sectors and industries.

The show will be held from October 17 to 19 at Paris Porte de Versailles.

