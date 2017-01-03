The Power of Local Governments: Product Stewardship Councils

Passing a strong extended producer responsibility (EPR) law - whether at the state or local level - starts with building multi-stakeholder support, including from industry, state and local governments, organizations, and legislators. In nearly 20 states across the country, product stewardship councils (PSCs), or groups of local government representatives working to reduce the environmental and public health impacts of consumer products, are a key conduit to building critical local support needed to pass effective, strong EPR bills across a wide variety of product categories. In non-regulatory states, PSCs are instrumental in creating and implementing voluntary initiatives that protect their communities: drug take-back programs, collection of mercury-containing products like thermostats and fluorescent lamps, and retail-based electronics collection programs.

On this webinar, leaders from PSCs around the country - including those in regulatory and voluntary states - will discuss the benefits of coordinated local government support in passing EPR laws and initiating strong voluntary programs. They will share key tactics to building strong coalitions, important strategies for gaining momentum, and the most successful laws or initiatives they have pursued through their PSC.

Presenters include:

Andrew Radin- Chair of New York Product Stewardship Council and director of Recycling,Onondaga Resource Recovery Agency, NY

Jennifer Holliday- Chair of Vermont Product Stewardship Council and Environmental Safety Compliance Manager,Chittenden County Solid Waste District, VT

Dan King- Nebraska Product Stewardship Council, Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, NE

Walter Willis- Illinois Product Stewardship Council, Executive Director, Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, IL

Scott Cassel (moderator)- Chief Executive Officer, Product Stewardship Institute

Register here!