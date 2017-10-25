The Canadian Waste to Resource Conference is again proud to partner withWaste & Recycling Expo Canada and the Municipal Equipment Expo to deliver our 8th annual conference at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on Oct. 25 and 26, 2017.

This year's CWRC will bring together academics, brand owners, municipal officials, policymakers, regulators and waste management professionals for two days of networking opportunities and educational sessions with the sector’s leading speakers and experts.

If you have an interesting presentation or an idea that could be developed into a workshop session, you are invited to submit a proposal to present at the 8th Annual CWRC in one of the following areas:

Waste and recycling collection and transport

Waste minimization, materials reuse, and recycling

Servicing Options (Public/Private)

Hazardous Waste Management (Recycling, Treatment, Disposal)

Organics Waste Management & Processing & Diversion (Collection, Processing, Composting, and Anaerobic Digestion/Biomethanization)

Stewardship Programs - Materials Markets – Paper, Plastics, Glass, etc.

Recycling/Waste Disposal in Property Management

Extended Producer Responsibility Programs - Impacts on Service Provision, Export Issues

Policy, Regulations, Economics and Planning

Life Cycle Analysis

Landfill Gas Management

Green Energy (EFW, GHG & Carbon, New Technologies)

Waste Transfer & Disposal (Transfer Stations, Landfills)

Construction and Demolition Waste

Other Waste Related subjects

The deadline for proposals is April 7, 2017.

For detailed information about the requirements for presentations, log on to CW2RC.ca or click here.

To submit a proposal or request additional information, please contact CWRC Manager Michele Goulding at mgoulding@owma.org.