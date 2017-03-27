SWANApalooza and SWANA's Spring Training & Exam Center

SWANApalooza and the SWANA Spring Training Center is coming to Reno, Nevada from March 27-30, 2017. Attending STC is your opportunity to make a real difference in your professional life and your organization. Our industry-recognized training is the perfect opportunity to acquire new skills and knowledge while learning with and from professionals like you who face the same challenges you do. 

SWANA Training offers a diverse list of courses to bring you best practices and expert-vetted content presented by seasoned instructors with real-world industry experience. 

No matter your area of interest or expertise, SWANA Training can help you be successful and remain competitive. Register today for SWANApalooza or the STC at https://www.regonline.com/builder/site/Default.aspx?EventID=1922947.

