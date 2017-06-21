OWMA 34th Annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament

The OWMA is excited to announce the details for the upcoming 34th Annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2017. Our annual golf tournament is a scramble format with a shotgun start at 10:30 am with registration beginning at 9:00 am.

Join with the over 200 golfers that annually schedule this event in their calendar – a great opportunity to network and enjoy a round of golf at the same time. We are very pleased to be returning to Glen Eagle Golf Club once again to hold our 34th Annual Fall Classic.

Sign up your foursome today – don’t be disappointed.

Golf & Dinner Package - $220.35 ($195.00 plus $25.35 HST) Includes Lunch, Dinner, Golf, Power Golf Cart, Scoring, and Fun Activities.

Dinner Only Package - $90.40 ($80.00 plus $10.40 HST) Cocktails will be from 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at approximately 4:00 p.m.

For sponsorship and registration information please click here >> or visit OWMA online at www.owma.org for more information.