The Ontario Circular Economy Innovation Lab (CEIL) is a new program aimed at accelerating the transition to a circular economy in Ontario. CEIL launched in June 2016 in partnership with the OWMA and a number of other leading businesses and organizations. This webinar will provide an update on CEIL's 2016 activities, including the Printed Paper and Packaging Rapid Lab, and plans for 2017. It will include a brief overview of what the circular economy is and why its important for Ontario. The webinar will feature a presentation from Chris Lindberg, Director of CEIL and commentary from some of the OWMA members who participated in CEIL activities in 2016.

About the Speaker

Chris Lindberg leads the development and implementation of CEIL. In this role he brings public and private sector organizations together to help them understand and capture the opportunities provided by sustainability and the circular economy.

Chris has more than 20 years of experience working with public and private sector organizations to develop and implement their strategic plans, engagement strategies and sustainability initiatives. Prior to joining The Natural Step Canada, Chris worked as a sustainability professional with a variety of organizations, including the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Golder Associates, Stratos Inc. and the Light House Sustainable Building Centre. He is a proud father of two and a graduate of Simon Fraser University.