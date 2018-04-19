Winnipeg a hotbed of waste news

Recycling App E-mails Stolen

Whoops. Toronto-based Municipal Media Inc. has two waste and recycling pickup schedule apps

that had an email server breach in relation to its app users in Manitoba, the Winnipeg Free Press is reporting. While only e-mail addresses were extracted (an estimated 55,000 users) in relation to the apps, called My Waste and Recycle Coach, Winnipeg officials are trying to assure residents that the breach has been contained. No passwords were obtained. Meanwhile, officials also warned residents about clicking on any suspicious emails posing as Recycle Coach and My Waste, and not to click links customers don’t recognize. Municipal Media says it now uses a more robust authentication system for internal and third-party services.

Illegal Dumping Surveillance Pilot

They’re watching. Winnipeg is checking in on the results of its $54,000 pilot project involving high-

resolution video cameras for the surveillance of illegal dumping activities. According to a new report, the cameras led to the conviction of seven dumpers over the first two years of the pilot project. “Results from cameras at known hotspots are mixed. Some areas continue to be impacted by illegal dumping while others have seen no further illegal dumping and/or have led to charges,” the report stated. Overall, the cameras led to 103 investigations.

Greenlight for solar-powered waste, recycling compactors

Winnipeg is crushing it. The City’s Standing Policy Committee on Innovation has approved

$135,000 for a pilot project to install 15 solar-powered combined unit waste and recycling compactors. On Jan. 15, 2018, Justin Phillips, CEO & Founding Partner of Sycamore Energy Inc., submitted a presentation titled The World Leading Smart Waste & Recycling System for City of Winnipeg and a document titled Bigbelly Institutional Knowledge. The Smart Waste and Recycling Systems have the potential to reduce the number of collections by 80% and collection costs by 75%. Fuel savings and CO2 emissions will still have to be measured based on future collection requirements and location setup. A follow-up report will emerge in 2019.

Canada Fibers contract nears approval

Winnipeg’s waste committee is recommending the city move forward with the proposed $8.9-million annual contract with Canada Fibers for the processing and marketing of recyclable materials. If approved, the contract would run until summer 2029. Cascades Recovery, Emterra, Miller Waste Systems and Ricova International were the four companies that lost the bid to Canada Fibers.

BONUS: Plastic-eating Bacteria

Yummy. A team of U.S. and U.K-based researchers claim to have accidentally developed a mutant bacteria that creates enzymes when it touches plastic, breaking down and metabolizing the plastic over just days instead of the centuries needed to break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in oceans or landfills.