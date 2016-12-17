Why Canada Can Only Benefit from Reducing Food Waste

In September, the Obama administration announced a target to reduce food waste in the U.S. by 50% by 2030. In December, U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tabled a bill, the Food Recovery Act, which aims to squeeze food waste out of the supply chain from field to fork. In January, the Rockefeller Foundation nudgedfood waste onto the agenda at the Davos Summit of the World Economic Forum and France banned the disposal of edible food by large retailers. In March, a strong majority in the Italian parliament voted for similar legislation.

Food waste is suddenly on the agenda worldwide – but why? It is three years, since the United Nations measured the environmental footprint of food wastage and revealed that about a third of all food produced is either wasted or lost. And for a while there was little political response, though many of us knew this appalling estimate was credible, having suspected for years that our “take-make-waste” economies – and personal food-purchasing habits – were less than efficient.

Economic, environmental and political factors are likely part of the answer. Food waste costs our economies big-time – over $100 billion per year in Canada, according to an authoritativeestimate. Food waste also generates huge greenhouse gas emissions – from emissions embedded in the cultivation, processing and transporting of wasted food to emissions from landfills. In 2014, organic waste (food mainly) decomposing in Canadian landfills emitted 29 megatonnes of greenhouse gases, 4% of the national total.

Politicians also know that voters of all political stripes are troubled by food waste – often for moral reasons – and can expect bipartisan support for measures to address this. The relatively warm reception by a Republican-dominated Congress of Democrat Pingree’s bill may be evidence of this.

“We see [food waste] as an economic issue, a humanitarian issue, an environmental issue,” Pingree says. “This is one of those things where everyone’s grandma told them not to waste food. It’s not partisan.”

As decision-makers cast around for levers to help them meet commitments made under the UN’s newly minted climate treaty, legislation to prevent food waste is suddenly politically viable.

Canadian governments are beginning to recognize this. Ontario and Quebec have legislated tax incentives to encourage farmers to donate more food to charities; BC has done something similar.

Canada’s federal government has yet to show its waste-prevention hand, but a variety of fiscal measures and regulations reducing food waste could help it deliver on its stated mandate — which emphasizes tackling climate change, fostering innovation with “strategic investments inclean technology and economic development.

Since its launch in 2013, the National Zero Waste Council has focused hard on food waste and a draft national strategy zeroes in on three main elements: a tax incentive, other policy measures and public engagement.

Last fall, the Council launched a national campaign calling for a federal tax incentive to boost corporate donations of nutritious food. No fewer than 15 local governments, nationwide, have passed formal motions in support: Halifax, Montreal, Laval, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton and Metro Vancouver, among them. The City of Toronto is expected to do the same this fall, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is studying a motion offering formal support, to be voted on in September. Before the end of the year, delegates of the Council will begin meeting with federal decision-makers to advance the case.

Advocates will point to a major new report that assesses 27 measures to reduce food waste in the United States and identifies tax incentives to boost corporate donations of food as one of a promising suite of tools.

The Council may also call for federal policy changes that encourage expansion of bans on the disposal of organic waste, which have proven effective in Halifax and Metro Vancouver. These might need to be paired with investments in infrastructure such as municipal composting facilities. An ambitious federal target for food waste reduction could also be a key element.

As consumer food waste represents nearly 50% of food waste in Canada, the Council is also looking at a national campaign, which will likely include elements of Love Food Hate Wastewhich has been well received in Metro Vancouver and the United Kingdom and a similar campaign recently launched south of the border, Save the Food.

“It is time for Canada to tackle food waste,” as Malcolm Brodie, Chair of the National Zero Waste Council says. “We have great room for improvement – Canadians being among the biggest per-capita generators of waste in the world – and the winners will be our economy, environment and society.”

Mike Layton is a City of Toronto Councillor for Ward 19 Trinity-Spadina, as well as a member of the Management Board of the National Zero Waste Council and Co-Lead of its Food Working Group.