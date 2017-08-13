What Types of Businesses Should Consider Having a Cardboard Baler

There are no rules about who can and cannot use a cardboard baler in the world of business. If enough cardboard is being produced to warrant a baler then that business would be an ideal candidate to use one. Cardboard balers are not targeted at specific sectors but there are sectors which commonly use them to recycle their cardboard. Many businesses in the hospitality sector use small to medium size cardboard balers to save money, space and time. Bins are often a nuisance for the likes of bars,hotels and restaurants due to tight space constraints. A cardboard baler is a great replacement for bins as it has a small footprint in comparison. For larger businesses like distribution centres and manufacturers, space is less of a problem but it is the money and time spent on waste cardboard that is the issue. These types of businesses generally produce large amounts of waste cardboard boxes, which without a baler, require flat-packing and squeezing in a bin, this then becomes full in no time at all. A full bin then needs collecting by a waste management company who will charge foreach bin lift. It is a vicious and expensive circle, which can only be solved by crushing the waste into cardboard bales. Other sectors, which commonly use cardboard balers, are hospitals, schools and retailers of all sizes.

A cardboard baler is designed to help businesses run their recycling waste management more efficiently. In truth, waste management should not be anywhere near the top of a business’ priority list and to keep it this way, there needs to be a system in place that causes no problems in terms of cost, labour and health and safety. A cardboard baler will allow for this to happen.

Cardboard is used throughout the world to contain and protect materials during transit. It is useful at this stage but once emptied it is then rendered useless and it needs to be disposed of. Bins are what we automatically think of when we want to dispose of waste and for many, cardboard disposal is no different. The problems with this begin with the fact that bins are not big enough to deal with the voluminous nature of cardboard. Simply throwing whole boxes inside an empty bin will fill it in no time. The answer therefore is flat-packing the cardboard but here lies another issue, staff have to give up labour hours in order to do this and still the flat-packed cardboard will overflow and make the bin area look untidy. With bins filling up with cardboard so regularly, collections will be frequent and they do not come cheap. With landfill tax rising every year, these costs are only going to get more expensive. This recyclable waste is unnecessarily being sent to landfill as well. Cardboard can easily be recycled as an alternative to this; it is a much greener solution and you won’t get taxed by the government for recycling.

All businesses that own or rent a cardboard baler are saving money by replacing all cardboard bins with the baler. With bins removed, collections immediately cease, which is a money saver straight away. A cardboard baler produces bales of cardboard, which are collected by recyclers rather than waste management businesses. Recyclers will often collect materials for free or for a small charge,which comes out considerably cheaper than waste management collections because there is no landfill tax involved. A tremendous benefit for businesses that produce heavy and quality cardboard bales is the strong possibility of receiving cash rebates from a recycler. Many manufacturers and distributors produce large amounts of cardboard, so they use balers that can compact the material into large bales. These bales are valuable and recyclers will be willing to pay for them, so not only can these companies save money on collections, they can create themselves an income too.

To conclude, there are choices to be made when it comes to cardboard waste but really there is only one that will allow the system to work cheaply and efficiently. On one hand you have bins, which are messy, expensive, space and time consuming, not environmentally friendly and an eyesore.Cardboard balers on the other hand have a small footprint, create neat bales, don’t cause a mess,are environmentally friendly, allow for very cheap or free collections and are capable of creating businesses an income. Any business that thinks they are spending too much on waste cardboard should strongly consider installing a cardboard baler.