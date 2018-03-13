Welcome Back, Dear Readers...

This is our first Solid Waste & Recycling newsletter in some time, following a change in ownership. It’s good to be back, and we’re happy to have you right here with us.

We will be publishing this e-newsletter twice monthly with the latest industry news from right across Canada.

As we get underway with this new chapter in the magazine’s long history, we want you to part of the journey, too. So, if you think there is an issue that needs to be on our radar, please drop me an e-mail at davidn@newcom.ca, and we will give it our full consideration. Maybe your company has a new product or policy you want to tell us about? Or perhaps you have an anecdote from a conference you’d like to share? Maybe you want to promote an event, or just send us a fascinating photo we could share on our Twitter feed for @SolidWasteMag?

We are also in the process of building a new group of core contributors for our e-newsletter, website and magazine, so if you have a flare for writing, or just a real desire to inform and share your experiences, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Building a new network will take time, but we want to do it right.

Our next print edition of the magazine will be available shortly as well. We hope you find it informative and enjoyable, but we also encourage feedback, so if we’re missing the boat or off the rails, just send us a note. We need all of our readers’ help to make Solid Waste & Recycling magazine a leader in Canadian media.

It’s good to be back.

Sincerely,

David Nesseth

Contributing Editor