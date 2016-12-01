Waste Management System in Lepe, Islantilla, and La Antilla: Before the economic crisis started across EU Member States in 2008

The tourist town of Lepe, along with the resorts of Islantilla and La Antilla, are on Spain’s Costa de la Luz in the province of Huelva. Lepe, Islantilla, and La Antilla are on the Gulf of Cádiz a sunspot in the summer for holidaymakers where golfers are attracted by nearby golf ranges.

Waste Collection

Due to rising numbers of tourists in these three coastal resorts, volumes of waste have increased over the last 10 years. In the early 2000s, Urbaser S.A., Spain’s second largest waste management contractor (owned by Dragados S.A. at the time) was given a seasonal, four-month waste collection contract from June 1 to the middle of September every year to collect waste in Lepe, Islantilla, and La Antilla. This helped the Gestión Integral del Agua de Huelva S.A. (GIAHSA), the public company who has responsibility for collecting municipal waste from all of the coastal towns along Huelva’s coastline.

Urbaser S.A. supplied three rear-loading waste collection vehicles for the operation. These had Geesinknorba GPM II, GPMII or Geesinknorba ‘N’ Series, Ros Roca Cross or Faun Rotopress or Variopress type compaction bodies of varying sizes from 16 cubic metres up to 22 cubic metres in capacity. The types of chassis used were Iveco Eurocargo, Iveco Eurotech, Iveco Stralis, Renault Midlum, Renault Manager, Renault Premium, Mercedes Benz SK, and Mercedes Benz Atego types in both two- and three-axle configurations. The two-axle collection vehicles were of 18 tonnes gross vehicle weight while the three-axle collection vehicles were of 26 tonnes gross vehicle weight with a rear steer axle. The chassis had a mixture of Allison automatic and conventional manual transmissions.

Urbaser S.A. provided the three collection vehicles as well as nine members of staff, three drivers and six loaders, to man the collection vehicles. Urbaser also had three additional spare staff, one driver and two loaders, to cover holiday entitlement, sickness, and absence.

The collection of municipal waste began at midnight, seven days a week by Urbaser S.A. under GIAHSA instructions. Urbaser’s collection vehicles were manned with a driver and two loaders. Their operatives would empty the 1100-litre containers of municipal waste at the communal collection points situated along the streets in Lepe, Islantilla, and La Antilla. The containers’ contents would be emptied into the hopper of the waste collection vehicle using its bin lifting equipment.

Each collection vehicle would collect two loads of waste each night. The first load would be full by 02.00hrs and the last load at 06 - 07.00 hrs. Any excess waste placed by the 1100-litre containers was also collected by the collection crews to reduce the build-up of odours in the warm climate.

Urbaser’s collection crews were paid to work an eight-hour shift. If one collection crew had completed their collection round first, they would go and help one of the other two collection vehicles working in either Lepe or one of the other coastal resorts.

This shows that Spain’s private contractors employ best practice by not having their operatives working on a ‘Task and Finish’ basis but instead adopting a ‘Joint Finish’ policy with the three collection vehicles finishing at 08.00 hrs. This reduces the possibilities of accidents and gives a far higher standard of waste collection service.

Waste Transfer and Waste Treatment

When the waste collection vehicles were full, they made their way to the transfer station at La Redondela, situated between Lepe and the resort of Isla Cristina. The waste transfer station was operational each evening until mid morning seven days a week. This gave adequate time for the hook lift vehicles to load full hermetically sealed roll-on-off containers at the waste transfer station, and time for the empty containers to be returned ready to receive the next night’s waste.

On arrival, all collection vehicles were weighed and re-weighed again after discharging their loads and before they left the plant so that, their tare weight could also be recorded. Once weighed, the collection vehicles proceeded to a single Kiggen static compactor to discharge their load. The collection vehicles reversed up to the unloading aperture and discharged their load into it. The waste was compressed into hermetically sealed roll-on-off containers. Due to there being only one compactor for the collection vehicles to discharge into, there was normally a large queue of waste collection vehicles waiting to discharge their loads.

Once the waste had been compacted into hermitically sealed roll-on-off containers, it was transported using a hook lift roll-on-off semi-trailer vehicle operated by Reciclados del Tinto y del Odiel, S.L. (RETINOD) to the Villarrasa waste treatment plant in Huelva province.

The plant had a dirty materials recycling facility (MRF). Incoming waste was deposited into a waste storage bunker which had an overhand travelling crane with a cactus grab. The cactus grab lifted the waste out of the waste storage bunker and placed it onto a conveyor where it was transported first into a series of trommels then onto a conveyor belt where recyclables were extracted by manual labour. The recyclable materials extracted from the process such as paper and cardboard, glass, ferrous and non ferrous metals, plastics, TETRAPACK, PET, and HDPE were stored to await collection for further processing at manufacturing plants across the Iberian Peninsula. The organic fraction of the waste recovered was sent for composting, while the reject fraction was land filled in an engineered cell next to the waste treatment plant.

Politics and Change

Since June 2010, GIAHSA terminated the waste collection contracts in Lepe and La Antilla due to the financial crisis and Lepe and La Antilla not signing up to MAS the commonwealth of Andalucia.

GIAHSA continued to provide waste collection services to the neighbouring tourist resort of Islantilla. Lepe and La Antilla went without a waste collection service for 24 hours. Because of this, the town of Lepe awarded an emergency waste collection contract to Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) with immediate effect to provide waste collection services to Lepe and the coastal resort of La Antilla. In April 2012, Lepe terminated the temporary waste collection contract with FCC and instead signed a 10-year contract with FCC to provide waste collection services for Lepe and La Antilla. FCC has since then invested in four new vehicles for the new contract—two Scania 6x2 rear steer 26 tonne chassis with Ros Roca Cross 20 cubic metre rear loaders with binlift for emptying 1100-litre containers containing municipal waste, an 18-tonne two-axle tipper truck with crane for emptying of glass and paper banks (recyclables), and a truck for washing and disinfecting the interior and exterior of the 1100 litre containers installed at communal collection points for the storage of municipal waste once they had been emptied.