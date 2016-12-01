Waste Management Penalties from British Columbia to Ontario

Different provinces across Canada have differing levels of enforcement when it comes to waste management and recycling activities. In reviewing penalties assessed over the past year in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, it appears that Ontario has, by far, been the most active when it comes to prosecutions. Alberta has issued numerous tickets and orders in relation to waste management matters, preferring a different approach to managing these matters.

Saskatchewan

A review of available information relating to enforcement activities over the past year in Saskatchewan revealed a few matters involving burning of waste contrary to The Clean Air Act.

One logging company pleaded guilty to two counts of burning industrial waste and was assessed $14,000 in fines and surcharges. Another logging company pleaded guilty to one count of the same offence and was assessed a $5,600 penalty. Both companies admitted to illegally burning waste from their commercial logging operations, including used oil filters, plastic product containers, oils, hydraulic hoses, and aerosol cans.

A Saskatchewan company was also fined for unlawfully establishing a waste disposal ground without a permit. The charge stemmed from the company burying all of its garbage, which included used oil, oil filters, batteries, metal cones, and various other items. The charge was laid under The Municipal Refuse Management Regulations of the Environmental Management and Protection Act. The company incurred a $18,900 fine in relation to the offence and was ordered to pay approximately $65,000 to clean up the garbage and properly dispose of it.

British Columbia

A company in Abbotsford was issued a $5,000 administrative penalty for contravening a requirement under the Recycling Regulation. The company was a producer of packaging and printed paper and was required to have an approved stewardship plan in place or have a stewardship agent appointed to oversee the plan on its behalf, and was found to have failed to do so and issued an administrative penalty.

Ontario

There have been numerous convictions relating to waste management offences over the past year in Ontario.

Significant Penalty

In one of the most significant penalties imposed last year, 1449817 Ontario Inc. and its president were convicted of eight offences each and fined $1,520,000 for failing to comply with a court order relating to the removal of waste contrary to the Environmental Protection Act. The fine was a result of non-compliance with a court order as part of a previous conviction in 2015.

1449817 Ontario Inc. had operated an approved waste disposal processing facility and on April 22, 2015, the company and its president were each convicted of five counts for non-compliance with a court order under the Environmental Protection Act.

As a part of the 2015 conviction, the company and its president were issued a court order requiring them to do eight things including process, remove and dispose of all copper and silver bearing materials stored at the site to a licensed facility; remove and dispose of all waste at the site including used filter bags, laboratory chemicals, waste oils, and lubricants to a licensed facility; and, retain a qualified person to undertake a full inventory of the site to the satisfaction of the Ministry and provide a final report of the inventory to the Ministry. 1449817 Ontario Inc. and its president did not comply with the order by the respective deadlines and, as of October 21, 2015, all eight ordered items remained in non-compliance and charges were laid.

The president was convicted of eight offences, fined $320,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $80,000, and 1449817 Ontario Inc. was convicted of eight offences, fined $1,200,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $300,000.

Illegal Deposit of Waste

In two other cases, there were convictions for illegal deposit of waste. An individual pleaded guilty to one offence and was fined $10,000 for causing or arranging for the deposit of demolition waste at a property which was not approved by the Ministry as a waste disposal site, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act. Approximately 120 tonnes of construction and demolition waste were deposited including lumber, lathe, plaster, drywall, and insulation. The waste was later removed from the site.

In the second case, two companies pleaded guilty to one offence and were each fined $5,000 for delivering and depositing demolition waste at an unapproved site, an aggregate pit, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act. The demolition waste included concrete, rebar, brick, cinder blocks, plastic and metal tubing, piping, drywall foam insulation, and other miscellaneous scraps of plastic, metal, and wood.

In another case, an individual found to have been burning a pile of debris (including vinyl siding and rigid Styrofoam) pleaded guilty to one offence and was fined $1,200 for establishing and operating a waste disposal site without approval, contrary to the Environmental Protection

Act.