Waste Industry Future - 2030

Watching sci-fi movies for insight into the future of waste management would yield one to believe that cars run on food scraps (Back to the Future) and every household is equipped with its own incinerator (Gattaca). How accurate are these movies as glimpses of waste management in the future? What will the waste management look like in 2030?

Waiting for Zero Waste

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen the play “Waiting for Godot”: he never shows up. Similarly, zero waste has been a buzz word in waste management since the early 2000s and it seems that it will never arrive.

A 2010 documentary film, The Clean Bin Project, showed just how hard it is to achieve zero waste. In the documentary two competitors try to live waste-free for one year. In the six years since the film’s release, could one honestly say that it is easier to live waste free now? I think not.

There are no shortage of municipalities and companies that have a goal of zero waste. For example, Proctor and Gamble (P&G), Nestle, and Ford have some of their operations that are zero waste to landfill operations. Two municipalities in Canada, the Regional District of Nanaimo in BC (population 146,000) and the City of Victoriaville, Quebec (Population 41,316), have achieved 64 per cent diversion of waste from landfill.

For all of Canada, data from Statistics Canada show (see table below) that over a 10-year period from 2004 to 2014, Canadians managed to lower per capita waste output from 0.79 tonnes down to 0.69 tonnes. Based on the Stats Can data, there are still lots of municipal solid waste to be redirected from landfill before Canada gets anywhere close to zero waste.

× Expand Stat Stats Canada Waste Statistics Stats Canada Waste Statistics

Organics Waste as Fuel

The Professor Emmett Brown’s DeLorean in Back to the Future has sort of arrived. There is a growing number of Canadian companies that can turn organic waste into transportation fuel. The most notable waste-to-fuel company in Canada is Quebec-based Enerkem. Phase II of the $100 million commercial-scale facility in Edmonton was recently completed. The company is producing and selling biomethanol. The final phase of construction, expected to be completed by mid-2017, will enable the plant to produce bioethanol, used as a transportation fuel.

The Canadian Federal Renewable Fuel Regulation requires an annual volume-weighted average of five per cent renewable fuel (ethanol) in gasoline. Chemically, ethanol and bioethanol are the same. Bioethanol is ethanol from renewable sources.

Thermal

The Gattaca solution of an incinerator in every household is arguably not as practical as the cost of thermal treatment decreases with scale as seen in Europe and Asia where it is very popular.

The popularity of thermal treatment, considered the 4th R (“Energy Recovery”), in Europe and Asia but it may be more to the fact that land is scarcer in those regions and populations more dense. North America, by contrast, has less dense populations and far more available land.

Any municipal counsel in Canada making the hard financial decision of landfilling or thermal treatment for the residuals not captured by the 3Rs is currently looking at a gap of at least $25 per tonne between the two options.

For argument sake, let’s take a municipality of 100,000 people generating 0.70 tonnes of waste annually per capita. The annual cost difference between thermal treatment and landfilling is roughly $1.75 million or more in favour of landfilling. For a politician, the cheaper price tag for landfilling means there is a considerable sum of money that could be spent on voters in other ways.

Conclusion

The year 2030 is only fifteen years away. That’s not too far off when one considers it can take 5 to 10 years to get landfill or incinerator approved in this country. For waste management to look significantly different than it does today I believe tough decisions on extended producer responsibility, life cycle analysis and management, landfill bans, and taxes would need to be made. Technologies aren’t holding us back from a bright future; it’s the tough decisions. ●●