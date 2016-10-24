Ontario government conducting radical overhaul of property assessment process for landfills

Changes to landfill property assessments sets troubling precedent for waste management sector, broader economy

The Ontario government is conducting a radical overhaul of how it assesses property values for landfills and taxes them. The changes, once fully carried out, will lead to higher costs for Ontario residents and businesses while setting a troubling precedent that could cause a ripple effect throughout the waste management sector, the Ontario economy, and even other jurisdictions.

In Ontario, properties have always been assessed using a cost approach, which bases a property’s worth on the depreciated value of any buildings on the site plus the value of the land. The level of taxation applied to the property is then based on a tax rate set for similar businesses. This simple, transparent, and predictable approach is well-established and widely used across North America.

Now, the Finance Ministry wants to upend this practice by moving to an income-based approach for valuation and introducing a specific tax class for landfills.

As part of this new tax class, finance officials will set tax ratios, or ranges, that can then be used by local governments to adjust tax rates for landfill sites to whatever they perceive as “fair.”

This change removes the objective basis for property assessment and unnecessarily politicizes the taxation process. The result could be several unintended consequences.

First, tax ratios could be used as a political tool to impose higher tax rates on landfill properties and stop the development of sites that communities require for safe disposal. This development is concerning because Ontario already does not have enough landfill capacity to handle the province’s waste.

Second, roughly 30 per cent of Ontario’s waste is already sent to the United States for disposal. If the taxation level for landfills can be arbitrarily increased based on a political whim, many companies may choose to ship even more waste south of the border to reduce costs and remain competitive.

Third, higher property taxes will only add to the growing financial burden that many Ontario companies are already facing, including those in the manufacturing and natural resources sectors that own and operate landfill sites.

But tax ratios are just part of the government’s planned changes. The Ministry of Finance also plans to remove the right of appeal for landfill owners.

The government has agreed to make financial data submissions to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation mandatory while stripping property owners of their right to appeal this agency’s decisions.

These are particularly troubling developments for the waste management sector, but all businesses in Ontario should be concerned about any government actions that remove the right to due process.

The same changes the government is making for landfill properties today could be applied to similar industrial and commercial properties tomorrow. That could mean transfer stations and recycling facilities are next, or even mines and factories.

And it may come as a surprise. After all, the government waited months to notify the waste management sector that it would be overhauling the property assessment process after it had accepted every single recommendation to do so in a report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Thankfully, many different industry groups have become aware of this situation and have written to the Premier and the Finance Minister to tell the government to back away from these changes.

Letters raising concerns with the Finance Ministry’s plans have been sent to the government by the Canadian Fuels Association, Canadian Steel Producers Association, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, and Ontario Stone, Sand and Gravel Association.

For more information or to get involved, contact the OWMA at www.owma.org.