Marching Into 2017

It is hard to believe a year has passed since we hit the ground running on taking on publication of Solid Waste & Recycling magazine. This isn’t, technically, the anniversary of our first issue, but it does mark the one-year point from the last time the previous publishers’ incarnation of the magazine hit your desks. Like our company owner Joe Perraton always says, “Time marches on ...” and it certainly has—at lightening speed.

In the news, the details of Canada’s new pan-Canadian climate deal, which fundamentally changes the way our country produces and consumes energy, are causing commotion as business and industry speculate on the future of Canada’s economy as it breaks into the global clean energy market. Like most things related to the current federal government, the argument over the deal’s validity comes down to cost and whether we are more concerned about the short-term costs and blossoming deficit or the long-term investment into planetary health and a greener global economy.

Supporters say the move, which includes carbon pricing, efforts to eliminate coal-fired fuel, reduction of carbon content of motor fuels, support for clean technology, targeted energy efficiency strategies, and investment in renewable energy and electricity infrastructure, puts Canada ahead of the game.

The prime minister says Canadians will benefit from an ambitious climate policy, job growth, and leadership in technology development that will eventually dominate the energy industry worldwide.

“Businesses across Canada have said to put a price on pollution,” Environment Minister Catherine McKenna told CTV’s Question Period. “That will make us innovate, it will significantly reduce emissions and it will make us more competitive.”

Those opposed say the price tag is too high, carbon taxing is ludacris, and President Elect Trump’s plans to perk up the US’s trade economy make this a bad time to compromise Canada’s competitive advantage. Premiers in Saskatchewan and Manitoba flat out rejected the deal, which requires provinces to enact a carbon price by 2018 or face federal penalty, and conservative environment critic Ed Fast says the Liberals aren’t even being forthright about the total cost of the program, which promises to cost Canadians billions in the interim.

For an industry like solid waste and recycling, subject to commodity pricing and a cyclical global economy, it is no secret only the strong and smart survive, and part of that is knowing when to innovate and try something new, and when to hunker down in the tried and true and weather yet another storm.

Whether individual provinces choose a cap and trade or carbon tax system, they are finding themselves at this very important crossroads as we speak and the feds are holding the map. Sometimes it pays to take a leap, even if it means treading water for a while until newness feels right again.

Not that we at Point One Media know anything about running the country, but we do know a thing or two about being subject to market swings, waiting out commodity shifts, and diving head first into new and exciting challenges. In some cases we have taken the leap and on others we have held fast to the familiar and as a result, sometimes we’ve won and sometimes we’ve learned, but we’ve always come out stronger and better informed moving forward. I know however the feds and the provinces ink the final deal, they and we and you will all come out wiser and more experienced moving forward.

In celebration of 2016 as a year we dove in, took some risks, won a great deal and learned even more, I want to thank you, as an industry, for your endless support and unbridled enthusiasm, which have guided us into new frontiers. We look forward to a bright and optimistic 2017 and wish you all a warm, peaceful holiday full of joy and all things inspiring. ●●